A 21st birthday celebration

Happy Birthday to Lottie Jacobson, who celebrated her 21st on Sunday, 15 February. Lottie celebrated with family and friends. ABOVE: Emison Jacobson, Lottie Jacobson, Millie Jacobson (back); together with (front) Billie Jacobson, Harvey Jacobson, Toby Jacobson and Patsy Jacobson. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.