A $10,000 funding boost for Triangle Public Hall

By Melissa Blewitt

Triangle Public Hall, located on the Palesthan Road, will receive $10,000 to increase safety, amenity and weather proofing.

The Trustee for Triangle Public Hall and Recreation Reserve Land Manager applied for funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR’s) Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program. The application was called ‘Triangle Hall: Safe and Strong’.

It is one of 78 locally-led projects that foster resilience, social connection and greater capacity in regional communities.

The grants, which range from $1,500 to $50,000, will support a diverse mix of initiatives. The majority are funded through the Small and Vital stream, with 62 projects sharing $516,704 towards initiatives such as upgrading community halls, enhancing local amenities, hosting events that reduce isolation and boost regional economies, and providing training to strengthen volunteer capacity.

Nine projects will share $145,579 through the Prepare and Recover stream to help communities recover from disasters and build resilience for future events, including emergency response training, improving crisis infrastructure and addressing food security. Four of these projects are supported by returns on the investment of donations to FRRR’s Disaster Resilience and Recovery Fund.

Seven projects will share $318,817 through the Larger Leverage stream to tackle complex challenges like digital inclusion, through initiatives that improve online safety, digital literacy and access to telehealth services.

FRRR received 331 applications for this round and the funded projects represent critical investments in what communities identify they need to be self-generating, prosperous and able to drive the kind of future they want.

Jill Karena, Head of Granting at FRRR, said that while demand for grants continues to grow and far outstrips the funding available, these grants provide an essential lifeline for not-for-profits working tirelessly to bridge service gaps in their remote and rural communities.

“Grassroots organisations are the backbone of rural Australia. They deliver vital services, create opportunities for connection and respond to local needs with creativity and commitment. Through SRC, we’re helping them tackle real challenges with solutions that they know will make a difference. These locally-led efforts result in tangible improvements and build stronger, more inclusive communities,” she explained

“We’re also proud to support projects that deepen cultural understanding and connection to First Nations knowledge, as well as initiatives that promote mental health, wellbeing and intergenerational learning. Driven by local organisations, these initiatives create real change, strengthening places where people feel connected, supported and proud to belong.

“The projects funded this round highlight the breadth of needs across remote, rural and regional communities. We deeply appreciate the many partners whose support makes these grants possible. Being able to offer flexible programs like SRC is essential to sustaining and strengthening these communities, ensuring they remain vibrant and resilient.”