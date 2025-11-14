95th annual Oxley Group Conference

By Melissa Blewitt

The Country Women’s Association of NSW Oxley Group held their 95th annual Conference in Condobolin recently.

CWA of NSW Kiacatoo Branch hosted the event at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station on Tuesday, 14 October.

Morning Tea was enjoyed by all, before the meeting began with the National Anthem, CWA motto and Oxley motto.

Oxley Group President Robyn Miller delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by a minute’s silence for members who were unwell or those that were sadly lost this year.

Ms Miller officially welcomed all those present, and Kiacatoo Branch President Tina Harris took care of house keeping items.

Guest speaker for the event was Lachlan Shire Council Deputy Mayor Megan Mortimer. Oxley Group Vice President Colleen Helyar thanked the Deputy Mayor for her time and attendance.

CWA of NSW State President Tanya Jolly then addressed the Conference.

The official opening of the Conference was done by CWA of NSW State President Tanya Jolly. This was followed by the confirmation of minutes for the 2024 Oxley Group Conference.

Central Western, Far Western, Macquarie, and South Western delivered greetings (apologies from Hume Group and Murrumbidgee Group). The freedom of the meeting was then given to visiting groups.

After lunch, the President’s report was delivered by Robyn Miller; the Group Representatives report by Robyn Miller; the Group Secretary’ s report was given by Angela Coceancic; and Therese Davis gave the Group Treasurer’s report.

Group Officers Reports were given by Ros Edwards (Education Grants), Linda Brangwin (Land Cookery), Lesley Gelbart (Handicraft), Ros Edwards (Public Speaking), Sue Cunningham (Publicity), and Lynn Edwards (Tullamore Aged Units).

There were Branch Reports from Bogan Gate, Condobolin, Forbes, Forbes Evening, Kiacatoo, Myamley, Parkes, Peak Hill, Tottenham, Trundle and Tullamore.

The election of Office Bearers for 2025/26 was held at the Conference; and the presentations of Group Trophies was also made.

The next CWA of NSW State Conference will be held in Forster from 4 to 7 May 2026.