70th Milby Sports Gymkhana

It was a day of good old fashioned fun at the 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana. A large crowd flocked to event on Saturday, 18 October. Many new and old faces enjoyed a myriad of entertainment

at the Gymkhana. There was plenty for the entire family to enjoy, including the Bushman’s Challenge, the Motorbikes versus Horses demonstration, gymkhana, poddy calf, and steer rides, ping

pong drop, foot races for children and adults and the Greasy Pole challenge all delighted the crowd. Fairy La La Land kept the children entertained. Sam McBride had many kicking up their heels

late into the night. “Milby Sports 2025. Why do we keep bringing the best event to the Lachlan Shire? The smiles, the dirty faces, the strength and courage, the speed, the friendly competition,

people trying new things, having a great time and going home with beautiful memories to remember for a lifetime. No phones, no technology just good old fashioned fun!” a post on the Official

Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page read. “To everyone who came to the event, thank you. Thank you for sharing our 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana with us, you are what makes the event

so incredible and amazing. “To the committee, I honestly don’t think we could get a better one if we tried, so much time, effort and love is given in putting this event together and without each

and every one of us it wouldn’t happen as it does. Absolute legends. “Here’s to 70 more years of Milby Sports and Gymkhana for many more generations to come to enjoy and love!” the post

concluded.

ABOVE: A large crowd flocked to the 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana on Saturday, 18 October. Image Credit: BJD Photography.

BELOW: Fairy La La Land kept the children entertained at the 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana. Image Credit: Official Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page.