70th Milby Sports Gymkhana
It was a day of good old fashioned fun at the 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana. A large crowd flocked to event on Saturday, 18 October. Many new and old faces enjoyed a myriad of entertainment at the Gymkhana. There was plenty for the entire family to enjoy, including the Bushman’s Challenge, the Motorbikes versus Horses demonstration, gymkhana, poddy calf, and steer rides, ping pong drop, foot races for children and adults and the Greasy Pole challenge all delighted the crowd. Fairy La La Land kept the children entertained. Sam McBride had many kicking up their heels late into the night. “ Image Credits: BJD Photography (Brayden Davis).
Latest News
Kincora Copper ramps up Condobolin exploration
By Melissa Blewitt Kincora Copper is ramping up its Condobolin [...]
CHS sneaks into Western Semi Finals
CHS Open Boys Cricket Report After a long break over [...]
Elders always listening and guiding their communities
Elders Aunty Evelyn Coe, Aunty Shirley Merritt and Aunty Bonnie [...]
70th Milby Sports Gymkhana
It was a day of good old fashioned fun at [...]
KEEPING THE ROADS SAFE DURING HARVEST
Agricultural machinery owners and operators are invited to get road [...]
Condobolin High School Principal’s Awards
ABOVE: Stephanie Riach, Clancy Lewis, Andrei Desiderio, Jonah Grimshaw, Zac [...]