70th Milby Sports Gymkhana

It was a day of good old fashioned fun at the 70th Milby Sports Gymkhana. A large crowd flocked to event on Saturday, 18 October. Many new and old faces enjoyed a myriad of entertainment at the Gymkhana. There was plenty for the entire family to enjoy, including the Bushman’s Challenge, the Motorbikes versus Horses demonstration, gymkhana, poddy calf, and steer rides, ping pong drop, foot races for children and adults and the Greasy Pole challenge all delighted the crowd. Fairy La La Land kept the children entertained. Sam McBride had many kicking up their heels late into the night. “ Image Credits: BJD Photography (Brayden Davis).