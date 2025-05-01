$7.96 million Condobolin rail upgrade

By Melissa Blewitt

Farmers in the Central West of NSW will benefit from faster and safer grain transport with the opening of a new $7.96 million upgrade at the GrainCorp site in Condobolin.

The major investment has allowed for an upgrade to the existing rail siding, which is where freight trains stop to load and unload grain.

Located in the heart of NSW’s wheat belt, Condobolin plays a crucial role in grain production, with GrainCorp’s site receiving an average of 177,000 tonnes per harvest season.

The siding upgrade project is a result of collaboration between key stakeholders in the NSW rail and agriculture sectors, with funding contributions including: $6.75 million from GrainCorp for improved rail infrastructure; $1.21 million from the NSW Government to extend the rail siding by 900 metres; and a $190,000 in-kind contribution from Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) for rail equipment.

“Lachlan Shire council is pleased to see this investment in infrastructure at GrainCorp’s Condobolin Grain Storage Facility.

It will secure the future of grain transport on the main East-West rail line and enable farmers in our district to operate in a competitive market environment,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM stated.

By increasing the capacity of the existing siding from 30 to 48 wagons, the upgrade work has allowed for larger trains carting more grain to use the GrainCorp site.

“This project is about backing our farmers, supporting regional jobs and strengthening the future of the NSW grain industry,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler explained.

“This upgrade is also not just about efficiency—it’s about safety too. Reducing 900 truck movements from local roads each year means safer roads for everyone in the community, and less wear and tear on those roads.”

The upgrade could help shift up to 40,000 tonnes of grain from road to rail and support the long-term sustainability of the state’s grain industry while streamlining the supply chain.

“By increasing rail capacity and efficiency, we’re strengthening the grains supply chain for NSW growers, ensuring they can access critical export markets and domestic customers, especially in bigger years when flexibility is key,” GrainCorp Chief Operating Officer, Klaus Pamminger advised.

“Faster train cycles mean we can move grain to port more quickly, and increasing capacity and reducing turnaround times strengthens the entire supply chain with more efficient and costeffective

transport.

“This is one of several recent upgrades to sites that deliver a winwin of better efficiency for NSW growers and a safer, more connected regional network.

“We’re proud to have worked alongside government and industry partners to deliver this upgrade.”

In addition, the upgrade has cut average time it takes for a freight train to travel from the site to port and back from 60 hours to 48 hours.

“This upgrade is a great example of how investing in regional rail infrastructure delivers real benefits across the supply chain, and in reducing road impacts,” NSW Minister for Roads and Minister for Regional Transport, Jenny Aitchison revealed.

“A stronger, more efficient freight network means lower transport costs and a more competitive grain industry.

“By shifting more grain from road to rail, we are also making our roads safer and reducing wear and tear on local roads. This project is a win for farmers, businesses, local residents and consumers

alike.”

Because longer trains with more wagons can be used at the upgraded siding, the total weight a train can carry has increased by 35 per cent — meaning each one can transport up to 2,822 tonnes.

Furthermore, the upgrade is expected to ease heavy traffic pressure on local roads by eliminating up to 900 truck movements on the roads each year.

“ARTC is proud to be part of this partnership, which strengthens the performance of NSW’s grain network and delivers lasting value to the communities it serves,” ARTC Group Executive Development, Jade Hooper said.

“Strategic investments like this are critical to making rail a more competitive and sustainable freight option. By upgrading infrastructure and increasing capacity, we’re helping shift more freight onto rail, easing pressure on local roads, improving safety and supporting more efficient supply chains – both domestically and for export markets.”

By modernising the supply chain, the project delivers safer roads, improved efficiency, and greater productivity for NSW farmers and regional communities.

“Expanding rail capacity helps local growers move their grain to market faster, improving access to domestic and export opportunities,” NSW Labor’s Barwon spokesperson, Stephen Lawrence MLC said.

“It’s smart investment like this that keeps regional NSW growing and ensures our agricultural sector remains strong well into the future.”