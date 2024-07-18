60 years of Young Woman history in Condobolin

The Condobolin Young Woman competition (formerly known as showgirls) has had a rich history in Condobolin.

Dianne Cooney (now Williams) was the first Condobolin Showgirl – and the year was 1963. Dianne was then named runner-up in Sydney.

After Condobolin’s first entry into the competition, the Show Society’s 1964 Showgirl, Carolyn Brady (now Allen) was second runner-up in Sydney.

The following was a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page on 14 June:

“Remember when – the Year was 1963 and with the NSW Showgirl competition in its infancy, the Condobolin Show Society, voting against the motion the previous year, resolved to form a sub-committee to discuss the conduct of the “Easter Showgirl Contest”.

“Sydney University first year Science student, Dianne Cooney of “Moorefield” was the first Condobolin Showgirl. Dianne (Dianne Williams) recalls that early in 1964 she travelled with 19 others from the Western Division to Dubbo where eight entrants were selected to go to Goulburn for the next stage of interviews. With 32 girls from four divisions, 10 were then chosen and taken by bus to Sydney Royal Easter Show.

“Dianne was runner-up in Sydney and on her return to Condobolin the Committee voted to present her with a pearl brooch as a memento of “a job well done”.

“Condobolin’s auspicious entry to the competition was consolidated the following year when our 1964 Showgirl, Carolyn Brady (Carolyn Allen) of “Waitohi” was second runner-up in Sydney. This time the committee voted to “help defray expenses” with a presentation of 10/-/- to Carolyn at the next Show,” the post concluded.

Condobolin Show Society will be hosting a ‘Pearl Picnic’ at the 2024 Condobolin Show on Saturday, 24 August. This is an event open to all former and current show young women (formerly known as showgirls) who have been involved in all stages of the competition, from the local, zone and state levels.

Former showgirls/young women alumni are invited to come together to mix and mingle, celebrate and connect and share stories with women involved across all stages of competition over a 62-year history.

Organisers are urging all former and current show young women (formerly known as showgirls) to wear their pearls, bring a plate of food, throw down a picnic rug, wear your sash with pride and be excited for a wonderful day out.

The announcement of Condobolin’s 60th Young Woman (formerly showgirl) will be made at the Show on Saturday, 24 August.

If you are a former Condobolin Showgirl, email carol-annmalouf@bigpond.com if your contact details have changed since the 50th Reunion. Find more details and purchase tickets at 123TIX.

More on the history of the show young women (formerly known as showgirls) competition will appear in the lead up to the 2024 Condoblin Show.