50th Birthday for Condobolin Lions Club

The Condobolin Lions Club celebrated its 50th birthday on Sunday, 6 July. Present and past members attended the Condobolin Sports Club for the occasion. The Condobolin Lions Club was

charted on the 27 July 1974. Peter Mooney, Robert Scott and Barry Yetman received their 50 year service medallion to the community at the event. Melvin Jones explained the Lions International

emblem meaning: (it) “represents a lion facing the past with pride and the future with confidence, looking in all directions to render service.” Lions Australia was first formed in Lismore in 1947.

All Lions work together to help people in need in their local community.