50 years of service

Latest News
Lake Cargelligo All Care
Since the beginning of 2011 Lake Cargelligo's All Care association [...]
Making graphic notations at CPS
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6B made graphic notations of the [...]
Bishop Columba visits
“We were fortunate enough to have Bishop Columba visit,” St [...]
A Graduation Dinner for Year 12
Condobolin High School Year 12 students were celebrated at Graduation [...]
Lots of Playgroup fun for children
The last day of Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup [...]
Keeping the wheels turning
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt With a purpose-built fleet of delivery [...]