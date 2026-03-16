33rd Ted Little Field Day

On Thursday 19th February, the 33rd Ted Little Memorial Merino Ewe Field Day was held.

The day involved a fun filled trip around the district viewing 10 sheep flocks.

Jemalong Wool and NSW Stud Merino Breeders’ Association were the Major Sponsors of the event.

Based on Spectator Voting, Chris and Sarah Kilby placed first, John and Jeanette Simmons placed second and James and Elise Nixon placed third.

The Grant Nixon Encouragement Award went to Matt and Demi Watt.

Source and Image Credits: Dominique Nixon via Trundle Show Facebook Group.