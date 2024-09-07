Bowlers show skills in Major Pairs Competition

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

In the Major Pairs Andrew and Pete Brasnett had a win over Laurie Thompson and Trevor Thorpe, seventeen to ten, they now play Braydon and Grant Davis.

Three games were played on Sunday, Pete Brasnett and Lisa Rosberg won the day defeating Ian Kelk and Max Ferguson. In the other games Michael Coe and Don Jackson defeated Michael Waller and Carey L’Estrange, and Pam Nicholl and Nick Moody defeated Brian Tickle and Bill Cunningham. Here’s hoping the warmer weather will encourage more players to venture over for the Sunday bowls.

On Wednesday the 21st Lisa Rosberg and Don Jackson defeated Ray Burnes and Tabbitha, and John Coffey and Max Johnson defeated Rob Patton and Michael Coe. On the 28th John Coffey and Cary L’Estrange defeated Michael Coe and Phil Thomas, and Ian Kelk and Maryanne defeated Max Johnson and Lisa Coe. And an apology, I have been putting Robert Caskey in as Richard, sorry, I’ll get it right from now on.

Contributed.