30 Years of Service

Condobolin Public School educator Michelle Horvat celebrated 30 years of dedicated service to Public Education recently. She was presented with a Certificate of Recognition on Thursday, 1 August, where she was helping those in Kindergarten celebrate 100 days of schooling by dressing up as 100-year-olds. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

