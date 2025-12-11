$3.48 Million Boost for Early Childhood Services

Media Release

Two preschools in the Parkes Shire are set to undergo major upgrades, with Trundle Children’s Centre and Peak Hill Preschool Kindergarten receiving a combined $3.48 million through the NSW Government’s Building Early Learning Places Program.

This funding will deliver modern, fit-for-purpose early childhood facilities that meet the growing needs of families across the Parkes Shire.

Funding allocation:

• $3 million to Trundle Children’s Centre for construction of a new, contemporary facility.

• $448,529 to Peak Hill Preschool/Kindergarten to convert the former aged-care facility at Frazer Court into a combined preschool and long-day care centre. This is in addition to the $1.7 million already secured for the Peak Hill project.

Parkes Shire Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee welcomed the announcement, saying it represents a major step forward for local families.

“This is truly wonderful news for Trundle and Peak Hill. Childcare is a vital service for any thriving community, and this significant investment ensures our smallest residents have access to safe, modern, high-quality early learning facilities close to home.

“These projects will not only support young families today, but will help attract new residents, strengthen local workforce participation, and build greater long-term resilience across our smaller towns. It’s an investment in the future of the entire Parkes Shire.”

In Trundle, the upgrade will replace the existing building – originally constructed in 1954 as part of the former bowling club and now considered outdated and in disrepair.

The centre currently operates from only two rooms. The redevelopment will include a third room specifically for 2 to 3-year-olds, increasing the centre’s capacity significantly from 28 to 45 places.

Construction will take place on the existing site, adjacent to the current building, allowing the service to continue operating throughout the build. Once the new facility is complete, the old structure will be demolished.

In Peak Hill, the transformation of the Frazer Court aged-care building into a preschool and long-day care centre will deliver a much-needed expansion of childcare options for local families, supporting working parents and strengthening early education access in the township.

The Building Early Learning Places Program supports not-for-profit early childhood providers to expand services for children aged 0–6 in communities with the greatest need.

Media Release and Image by Parkes Shire Council.