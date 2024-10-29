$225,000 upgrade for Condobolin Hospital

Condobolin and Tullamore will benefit from a $460,000 funding boost to upgrade local health facilities.

The NSW Government is investing a total of almost $12 million in 61 projects as part of the Regional Health Minor Works Program.

Condobolin Hospital will receive $225,000 to refurbish five patient bathrooms. This upgrade will make facilities more comfortable and welcoming for patients and improve safety for patients as well as staff providing patient care.

The Tullamore Multipurpose Service (MPS) will receive $235,000 to refurbish a two-bedroom unit to improve accommodation for key healthcare workers. This funding boost will help attract and retain healthcare staff by providing high-quality accommodation close to work.

“I welcome any upgrades to medical facilities in the electorate. Investment in the regional health system is much needed, to help bring things up to a better standard for patients in the bush,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler said.

“Refurbishing these five bathrooms for patients at Condobolin Hospital will help make patients feel more comfortable in the hospital. These upgrades will also make it easier for staff, and carers who may be assisting patients.”

According to Josh Carey, Western NSW Local Health District Executive Director Service Delivery, the upgrades at Condobolin Hospital will improve patient experiences and help staff who are assisting patients when they need to use bathroom facilities by ensuring they have an improved and safe environment to provide that support.

​​​​“At Tullamore, we often have healthcare staff who work at the MPS on a temporary basis. Providing them with convenient, comfortable accommodation can help make their experience of living and working in Tullamore more attractive and enjoyable.”​

State Member for Orange Phil Donato said having comfortable home away from home accommodation is a critical factor in attracting and retaining health workers in rural communities such as Tullamore.

“The upgraded on-site housing for our valued healthcare workers will make Tullamore a more attractive place to come and work.” An additional $200.1 million has been committed by the NSW Government to increase key health worker accommodation across rural and regional areas of the State as part of the 2024-25 NSW Budget.

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to investing in health infrastructure to support better health outcomes for rural and regional communities,” Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park stated.

“This investment will allow Western NSW Local Health District to upgrade health facilities to enhance the working environment for health staff and improve patient experiences.

“The program is one of a number of investments our Government is making to strengthen rural and regional health services, so people have access to the best possible care close to home.

“Staff accommodation is another critical factor in attracting and retaining health workers at rural and regional hospitals and that’s why the Minns Labor Government is investing a further $200.1 million to increase key health worker accommodation across the state.”