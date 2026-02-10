2026 St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Leaders announced
The 2026 St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Leadership Team has been announced. Portia Radburn and Antonio Elias have been named School Captains. Molly Wynn will take on the role as Mercy House Captain, while Lucas Palima will have the duty of O’Brien House Captain. Year Six Leaders will be Jayte Golya, Jett Martin, Arlee Kirkman and Tate Durning. ABOVE: Molly Wynn, Portia Radburn, Lucas Palima, Antonio Elias, Arlee Kirkman, Tate Durning, Jayte Golya and Jett Martin. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
