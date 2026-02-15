2026 Primary and Secondary Captains announced

The Tottenham Central School 2026 Primary and Secondary Captains and Vice Captains were announced at the end of Term 4 in 2025. In Primary, Lexi Fishpool was chosen as Captain and Annalise Klante as Vice Captain. In Secondary, Billy Simpson was named Captain and Ellie Williams was selected as Vice Captain. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.