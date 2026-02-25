Latest News
All ready for Year Seven
Fifty-two Condobolin High School (CHS) Year Seven students had their [...]
Local SES members recognised
By Melissa Blewitt The NSW Government acknowledged the invaluable contribution [...]
A piece of Condobolin racing history
By Melissa Blewitt This year marked 101 years since Benjamin [...]
2026 Kindergarten Class
Twenty-five eager students are part of the St Joseph’s Parish [...]
Knowing snake bite first aid
Complied by Melissa Blewitt There have been numerous sightings of [...]
Jamie Chaffey MP – Federal Member for Parkes
Who is Jamie Chaffey From his Website- Jamie Chaffey was [...]