2026 Kindergarten Class

Twenty-five eager students are part of the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin 2026 Kindergarten Class. Kindergarten Teachers Mrs Janelle Grimmett and Mrs Bridgette Larry helped them with their first day’s nerves, on Wednesday, 11 February. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 25/02/2026

