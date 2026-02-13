2026 CPS Leaders
Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia (far left, back) congratulated Kaylee Bamblett (centre, back) and Pippa Newell (far right, back) on being named School Captains for 2026. The announcement was made at the annual Presentation Day, which was held on Monday, 8 December. Chad Worland (second from left, front row) and Charlie Worthington (third from left, front row) and were announced as Vice Captains. Rowley Lister (far left, front row) and Zayne Hunter (far right, front row) will take on the Prefect roles for 2026. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
2026 CPS Leaders
Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia (far left, back) [...]
Mavis Charters Exhibition now on display at Hospital
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt An Art Exhibition by Mavis Charters [...]
Kiacatoo CWA party
On Tuesday, 2 December Kiacatoo CWA had their Christmas Party [...]
Australia Day fun at the swimming pool
The Condobolin community enjoyed free entry to the swimming pool [...]
Year Six celebration held for CPS students
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School held their Year Six [...]
2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Ryan [...]