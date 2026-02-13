2026 CPS Leaders

Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia (far left, back) congratulated Kaylee Bamblett (centre, back) and Pippa Newell (far right, back) on being named School Captains for 2026. The announcement was made at the annual Presentation Day, which was held on Monday, 8 December. Chad Worland (second from left, front row) and Charlie Worthington (third from left, front row) and were announced as Vice Captains. Rowley Lister (far left, front row) and Zayne Hunter (far right, front row) will take on the Prefect roles for 2026. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.