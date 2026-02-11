2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Ryan Baker and Madison Scarce are the 2026 School Captains. Vice Captains are Kiara Roussety and Aaliyah Kirby. Jonah Grimshaw and Joshua Bennett were named 2026 Prefects. ABOVE: Jonah Grimshaw, Kiara Roussety, Ryan Baker, Madison Scarce, Aaliyah Kirby and Joshua Bennett. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Year Six celebration held for CPS students
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School held their Year Six [...]
2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Ryan [...]
Carols by Candlelight
The joyful strains of Christmas Carols could be heard on [...]
Forbes Inn destroyed in fire
On Sunday 8th February at 1:30am, Firefighters were dispatched to [...]
Condobolin residents swelter during heatwave
Condobolin sweltered on Saturday, 31 January, with the mercury reaching [...]
Seeking information on stolen ute at Tottenham
Central West Police District are seeking information in relation to [...]