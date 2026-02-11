2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team announced

Congratulations to the 2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Ryan Baker and Madison Scarce are the 2026 School Captains. Vice Captains are Kiara Roussety and Aaliyah Kirby. Jonah Grimshaw and Joshua Bennett were named 2026 Prefects. ABOVE: Jonah Grimshaw, Kiara Roussety, Ryan Baker, Madison Scarce, Aaliyah Kirby and Joshua Bennett. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.