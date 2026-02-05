2026 Australia Day Awards Ceremony

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Lyn Lancaster from Lake Cargelligo has been named Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for 2026.

Deadmans Point Volunteer Group were the recipients the Lachlan Shire Community Service (Australia Day Award).

Quade Peterson from Condobolin was recognised with the Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Ashton Harris (Lake Cagelligo) was named Local Young Citizen of the Year.

The 2026 Lachlan Shire Event of the Year Award was presented to Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana.

Winners and nominees were recognised for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community.

Following are summaries of all the nominees in the 2026 Lachlan Shire Local Australia Day Awards:

2026 LACHLAN SHIRE AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE- AUSTRALIA DAY AWARD

Deadman’s Point Volunteer Group

Volunteer groups are the heartbeat of our community. They step forward not for recognition, but because they care — about people, about place, and about making life better for those around them. Whether they are organising events, supporting families, maintaining local facilities, or simply lending a hand where it’s needed most, volunteer groups make an impact that reaches far beyond the tasks they take on. They strengthen connections, build resilience, and remind us that community spirit is still one of our greatest strengths. Our towns are better, kinder and stronger because of the dedication of these volunteers, and we are grateful for everything they do.

The Dead Man’s Point Volunteer Group comprises of Pat Little, Kevin Skipworth and John Orr. This small but dedicated group has contributed many hours of hands on work, along with personal funds, to beautify and improve this much loved picnic and camping area.

Their contributions—including planting trees, establishing lawn areas, creating a fire pit, and enhancing the grounds—have greatly improved the amenity and enjoyment of the site for both locals and visitors.

Deadman’s Point has become an increasingly popular destination, with word of mouth and online caravanning and camping platforms helping attract more visitors to our town. This increase in visitation brings valuable tourism benefits to the local community.

The community deeply appreciates the time, effort and generosity shown by Pat, Kevin and John. Their voluntary work has made a meaningful and lasting difference to our district, and their contribution is truly valued by all who enjoy this beautiful local spot.

Michael Malouf

The Lachlan Shire community proudly acknowledges Michael Malouf for his exceptional dedication, generosity, and decades of service to the community.

For 46 years, Michael has served in the Condobolin Fire Brigade, including 18 years as Captain, safeguarding our town with professionalism, calm leadership, and unwavering commitment. As Fire Captain, he has freely given his time to conduct building safety checks, train staff in emergency responses, and educate the community on fire reels, fire extinguishers and fire blankets—always with patience, kindness, and a willingness to help.

Beyond his firefighting service, Michael was a founding member of the Condobolin Rugby Club, contributing 25 years to its growth and community spirit since 1979.

Michael is also fondly known as Condobolin’s Santa, a role he has embraced for over 25 years. Arriving on the old fire truck, he brought joy to countless children—young and old—attending Christmas events, handing out gifts and lollies, and embodying the true spirit of community cheer. At last year’s Condo Comes Alive Festival, he spent hours greeting families and taking photos without a break, always putting smiles on children’s faces.

Michael’s contribution has become a cherished part of Condobolin’s Christmas tradition—so much so that he is considered a true local Christmas icon.

Through 46 years of protecting our community and more than 25 years of spreading Christmas joy, Michael has shown extraordinary generosity, modesty, and dedication.

The community extends its heartfelt thanks to Michael for his outstanding contribution to the safety, spirit, and wellbeing of Condobolin.

Lyn Lancaster

The Lachlan Shire community proudly recognise Lyn Lancaster for her exceptional and ongoing dedication to community service—both during her working life and well into her retirement.

Throughout her career, Lyn consistently gave her time to others, including volunteering during her annual leave at the Country Hope Camp, supporting children living with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Since retiring, she has not slowed down; instead, she has expanded her involvement across many committees, services, and direct community support roles.

Lyn’s long-standing contributions include:

Hospital Auxiliary: Serving in various positions, providing food for fundraisers, and offering organisational and practical support.

St Vincent de Paul Op Shop (Lake Cargelligo): Volunteering several days a week for around 12 years, sorting clothes, assisting customers, and supporting community members in need.

Local Sports Club: Holding multiple executive roles and working voluntarily until the club’s closure after COVID 19.

Tourist Information Centre: Welcoming visitors and sharing local knowledge and hospitality.

Catholic Church: Actively participating in and supporting the church’s many community-focused services.

Community Transport: For many years, Lyn has transported elderly and frail clients to essential medical appointments in larger centres—often long days, such as 12 hour round trips to Wagga. She consistently goes above and beyond, accepting short-notice requests and always providing compassionate support.

Beyond her formal volunteer roles, Lyn gives deeply and quietly to individuals in need. She accompanies isolated residents to appointments, uses her nursing expertise to advocate for them, assists with shopping trips, supports unwell community members in their homes, and provides respite for carers by staying with clients when needed.

Lyn’s past and present contributions have had a profound and lasting impact across many groups in our community. Her kindness, reliability, and compassion have improved the quality of life, dignity, and connection of countless people.

She gives her time humbly and without seeking recognition—yet her service is truly extraordinary. She is a passionate, selfless and deeply committed community member.

2026 LACHLAN SHIRE EVENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Santa Pub Crawl Condobolin

The Condo Santa Pub Crawl is one of Condobolin’s most anticipated community events, bringing festive spirit, generosity, and fun to the heart of the Lachlan Shire. Each year, locals and visitors alike come together dressed in their best Santa or Christmas-themed outfits to celebrate, reconnect, and give back to an important cause.

Every year, the event raises vital funds for Condobolin CanAssist and the Prostate Cancer Foundation, supporting local families impacted by cancer and contributing to national awareness and research efforts.

The Santa Pub Crawl demonstrates the power of small town generosity, however, beyond its charitable impact, the event attracts visitors from across the region and beyond, providing a significant boost to the local economy. Accommodation providers, pubs, restaurants, and retail businesses all benefit from the influx of attendees, with the event helping to showcase Condobolin’s hospitality and strong community spirit.

The Condo Santa Pub Crawl not only delivers an enjoyable and well organised event but also exemplifies the values of connection, care, and community pride that make the Lachlan Shire such a special place to live.

The Condo Santa Pub Crawl deserves recognition for its outstanding contribution to the Condobolin community. More than just a social gathering, the event embodies the true spirit of community — generosity, connection, and local pride. Each year, it continues to grow bigger and better, proving the strength of community spirit and the passion locals and visitors alike have for supporting Condobolin and a great cause.

This growth also reflects the event’s excellent organisation, positive reputation, and welcoming atmosphere that keeps people returning year after year. Importantly, the fundraising efforts continue to grow annually further demonstrating the event’s lasting impact and commitment to making a meaningful difference.

Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana

This event has grown significantly each year and is now a major highlight on the local calendar. Its continued success brings substantial economic and social benefits to the Tottenham community. Visitors begin arriving as early as Friday, with the committee providing transport from the racecourse to local businesses, boosting trade for the hotel, shops and food venues.

Saturday features the main horse sport program, attracting competitors and volunteers from across the region. This year an impressive 183 horses participated, demonstrating the scale and popularity of the event. The afternoon program includes novelty events that cater to all ages and abilities, helping ensure the weekend remains inclusive and family friendly. Catering is provided by the school P&C and the Lions Club, offering valuable fundraising opportunities for both groups.

Sunday’s team penning continues to be a major attraction, drawing additional crowds and adding momentum to the entire weekend. The event consistently provides a broad range of activities that appeal to families, competitors and spectators of all ages.

Visitors contribute significantly to the local economy, supporting the Foodworks, the Tottenham Hotel, and nearby fuel stations, while many families use the weekend as an opportunity to reconnect and create lasting memories. The event’s ability to attract diverse participants, generate economic activity and foster strong community spirit underscores its importance.

This annual event is becoming one that people deliberately plan for each year, reflecting its reputation, community value and ongoing growth. For its contribution to local culture, economic vitality and regional engagement, this event is highly deserving of recognition.

Tottenham Terrors Trivia Night – Brainwave Bash

The Terror’s Trivia Night was one of the standout community events of the year, bringing together people from across the district in a fun, inclusive and engaging evening. This well organised event catered to participants aged 16 and over and offered something for everyone, including a high quality trivia competition, entertaining half time games, excellent food, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

The organising committee invested significant time and effort into securing an impressive raffle lineup, generously supported by numerous local businesses. Their contributions not only increased the excitement of the event but also demonstrated strong local backing and community pride.

The quality of the event was further elevated by the exceptional MCs, whose energy and humour helped create an enjoyable experience that has continued to be a talking point within the town. Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing a desire to see more events of this nature in the future.

Importantly, the trivia night raised approximately $6,000, with all proceeds dedicated to the development of a community netball court in Tottenham, a project that will provide long term benefits to residents of all ages. The event embodied the spirit of “community supporting community,” with strong attendance, enthusiastic participation, and widespread business involvement.

The Terror’s Trivia Night strengthened community connections, showcased outstanding local volunteer effort, and delivered a memorable evening of entertainment. For its inclusiveness, impact, fundraising success, and ability to unite the community, it is highly deserving of recognition.

Condobolin Rugby Union Ladies Day

Ladies Day, held in conjunction with the Condobolin Rugby Club, was a standout highlight for our community this year. The event was a tremendous success, attracting over 300 women from Condobolin and surrounding districts. Coinciding with the long awaited return of rugby after a three year hiatus, Ladies Day played a significant role in uplifting community spirit and boosting social wellbeing.

The event created a strong sense of connection, with families and supporters gathering on the sidelines to cheer on the Condo Rams before joining together afterwards for a lively charity auction. The enthusiasm and support shown by the community reflected the pride and unity that events like this inspire.

The success of Ladies Day was made possible through the contribution of local businesses and services. Bar staff, caterers, florists and event planners were all engaged, ensuring the day was delivered to a high standard while also supporting local employment. The atmosphere was warm, fun and inclusive — an experience many hope will become an annual tradition.

Held alongside a rugby game, the event naturally catered to all ages and provided a safe, enjoyable space for families, friends and visitors to connect. With the return of rugby giving people a renewed opportunity to come together, Ladies Day helped strengthen community bonds, support mental wellbeing, and showcase the welcoming, supportive culture Condobolin is known for.

For its inclusiveness, positive impact, community engagement, and outstanding success, Ladies Day is highly deserving of recognition.

2026 LACHLAN SHIRE LOCAL SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ashton Harris

Ashton is a quiet unassuming young man who leads from the front. He has mentored and guided and number of the TLU under 16s who had never played rugby league before this year. His calm and collected manner make him a natural leader and his ability on the football field makes him a great mentor to his team. Ashton is fearless on the field, playing under 16’s league on Friday nights, AFL U17’s and seniors on Saturday and then U18’s Rugby League on Sunday. Ashton has a great community spirit, helping around the ground on game day. He is a member of the Lake Central School’s Clontarf Academy and has worked at community events cooking sausages and helping primary school kids with sporting and cultural endeavours.

Ashton captained the TLU U16’s side taking them to the grand final. This year Ashton was named Group 20 under 16 best and fairest for the group. Amongst others, some of his achievements include the following:

Group 20 lead point and try scorer; TLU U16 runner up best and fairest, players player and leading try scorer.; TLU U18’s Best and Fairest and Players Player; TLU Stan Booth award for most promising junior; Fred Reid Leading point scorer all grades.

Ashton was chosen in the Bidgee Bulls u18 side and was also awarded this year’s NAIDOC Sports Award.

He is an exceptional young athlete, leader, and role model. He is a shining example of the potential within our youth, and a reminder that the future of our community is in very good hands.

Lake Cargelligo Tigers Senior Australian Rules Football Team

Tonight, we celebrate a team that represents far more than football. The Lake Cargelligo Tigers Senior Australian Rules Football Team stands as a proud symbol of community spirit, resilience, and the love of the game that runs deep throughout our district.

The Tigers are built on dedication—both on and off the field. Week after week, the players commit themselves to training, improving, and giving their all for their club and their community. They play with determination, sportsmanship, and a passion that inspires supporters of all ages.

But what makes the Tigers truly special goes beyond what happens during four quarters of football. This team brings people together—families, friends, volunteers, and long time supporters who fill the sidelines with energy, encouragement, and unmistakable Tiger pride.

Behind every player is a strong network of coaches, trainers, committee members, volunteers, and loyal fans who work tirelessly to keep the club thriving. Whether it’s running the canteen, lining the field, organising events, securing sponsorships, or simply cheering from the boundary, their contribution is the backbone of the Tigers’ success.

The team’s commitment to fostering local talent ensures that young players in our region have role models to look up to—men who show what it means to work hard, show respect, and wear the Tigers colours with pride. The legacy they continue to build is one that strengthens not only the club, but our entire community.

Quade Peterson

Quade isn’t just a talented athlete; he is a role model in the making. His dedication across so many sporting codes shows a work ethic far beyond his years. His humility, respect and cultural pride shine on and off the field. He represents Condobolin, his mob, and his community with integrity every step of the way. He is the kind of young leader our region should celebrate – a boy who honours where he comes from, pushes himself harder every season and lifts others as he climbs. In recognising Quade, we recognise the future – strong, grounded and ready to carry the story forward.

Quade is an active member of multiple Condobolin sporting clubs which includes Junior rugby league, cricket association, swimming club and junior netball.

Quade’s school sporting record this year has been nothing short of extraordinary:

He was named senior boys swimming champion 2025 breaking records in 100m and 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly. He was also named Senior Boys Athletics Champion setting a new long jump record. Quade has represented Western NSW with pride across multiple state-level championships including but not limited to Western PSSA Swimming, Cricket, Rugby League and Rugby Union.

Quade shows us what dedication, humility and community pride can achieve, and we look forward to watching his journey continue to inspire others.