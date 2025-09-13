2025 Condobolin Show!

Maddison Donnelly was named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman. The announcement was made during the official opening of the 129th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August. Local Farmer Wants a Wife stars Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan had the honour of opening the 2025 Show. Maddison will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition in Eugowra on Saturday, 28 February 2026. Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment captivated the community’s imagination, with the very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades was showcased in the SRA Pavilion. The Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band participated in the Grand Parade, along with the best of the cattle exhibitors. A crescendo of colours lit up the night sky, as the Fletcher’s Fireworks Finale signalled the end to another success Condobolin Show.