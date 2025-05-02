2025 CHS SRC Representatives recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Thursday, 10 April.

Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Sean Crammond presented the Scholarships.

Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Scholarships were Jonah Grimshaw and Madison Scarce. Jaydon Pawsey was announced as the recipient of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarship.

Mrs Wendy Scarce, Principal of Condobolin High School, addressed the Assembly. This was followed by an address from 2025 Student Representative Council (SRC) President Madison Scarce.

Mrs Scarce then announced the students who would make up the Student Representative Council for 2025. SRC Co-ordinator Belinda Coe presented the students with their certificates and badges.

The SRC members from Year Seven were Rose Collins, Izayah Kirby-Calliss, William Nash, and Landon Windsor.

Clancy Lewis, Jan Liam Lumanta, Keaton Sloane, Hayley Small and Kobie Whiley are the Year Eight SRC representatives.

In Year Nine, Shayla Baker, Alise Baxter, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Ameila Reavill and Tahlia Windsor were named as SRC representatives.

Ann Coe, Hunter Collins, Jackson Herbert, Joseph Packham, Jada Reardon and Brody Vaeau were chosen as Year 10 SRC representatives.

In Year 11, the SRC representatives are Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Stephanie Riach, Kiara Roussety and Madison Scarce.

All special guests, recipients, and staff enjoyed a morning tea, which was served outside of the Food Technology rooms, at the conclusion of the official commemoration.