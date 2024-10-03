2025 CHS Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2025 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton are the 2025 School Captains. Vice Captains are Tayla Venables and Summer Davis. Tara Hughes was named 2025 Prefect.
ABOVE: Tayla Venables, Emma Patton, Gemma O’Bryan, Summer Davis and Tara Hughes. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.
