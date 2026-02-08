2025 a big year for Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Services

By Anne Coffey

In May 25 Lachlan Shire Awarded LWRS the 4 year contract to continuing to deliver Youth Services to the youth of the Shire.

The Contract stipulated a range of activities and advocay outlined in the LSC Youth Stategy “Realising our Potential”.

These areas include Health and Well Being, Community and Culture, Education and Employment, Participation and Influence.

In the last six months Youth Services in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo have run Winter and Spring Holiday Break Programs with trips out of town for Ten Pin Bowling, Paint Ball, and Zoo Trips.

The Youth Centre Wellness Wednesdays saw Juanita Wighton-Coleman from Western NSW Health come to the Youth Centre to talk with the children about mental health, where to seek help and how to look after their own mental health. Juanita also has had drug and alcohol talks with our youth this year, discussing the effect on their health and how to say no to peer pressure. Tori & George from Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service come to the Youth Centre to talk with the youth about the effects of smoking and vaping on their health. Youth Coordinator Alese had organised Lake Cargelligo Community Health to hold health talks at the Lake Youth Centre as well.

During Term 3 Condo Youth participated in the NSW Aboriginal Health Knockout Challenge. They worked with Shirely-Anne Merritt & Ellen Doolan, Aboriginal Health Workers from NSW Health, to run the Marang Dhali Cooking Program for 6 weeks on a Thursday for the Youth. They learned hand hygiene, knife safety, food safety, food prep and all about healthy foods and cooking. This was a fantastic program and was received very well by the youth. The Youth also participated in a 10-week fitness program at the gym on a Wednesday with Brayden Davis.

In Term 4 youth planted their own vegetable and herbs, continuing from last terms healthy eating. Youth planted a variety of salad veggies, rock melon and various herbs. We will use these to cook with at the Youth Centre and take home to our families. Troy, Jackie and Alese attended the Marang Dhali 1 day facilitator course in Orange to help continue with healthy cooking with the youth.

Lake Cargelligo youth have been focusing on health and fitness through their weekly gym sessions with Andrew Carter. They have also participated in supermarket tours and healthy cooking. To continue to assist youth with Employment and Education LWRS Youth Services continues to work with the Orange Land Council and their Fit for Work Program to seek USI, Birth Certificates, Resumes, and Job Applications. We continue to work with Birrang to help youth apply for the Ls and Ps where appropriate.

One of the more a successful events held was a Touch Football Gala day in the October Holidays with up to 80 people in attendance. 8 teams entered, 4 referees and 2 fields running at once. RRT cooked the BBQ and provided water, Condo JRL participated loaning their marquees and donated drinks and time, WCC supported our day with a Ref and Callara Crew entered a team. It was lovely seeing the community come together for the youth.

LWRS Youth Workers make sure to attend other youth services events to support them with their programs.Condo & Lake Youth Groups joined together the October Holidays, Lake brought over a touch footy team for the gala day and then went to the pool for the afternoon with the Condo Youth.

CWFSG invited Lachlan Youth to the Family Footy Fun Day in Griffith in the Holidays – we travelled across and took 5 youth from Condo and 5 from Lake. This was a fantastic day.In order to creat good relationships and break down barriers between youth and police the police attended the Youth Centre. During Term 2 we invited Condobolin Local Police to join us at the Youth Centre to talk with the children and build relationships. Joel and Dean came in for afternoon tea and spent the afternoon chatting and talking about careers in the police force. The children asked lots of questions and they got to look through the police car. We have invited them back again.AbSec recently held community-led yarn ups at LWRS and our youth were involved in these conversations. They wanted to know the gaps in the Condobolin community for the youth and what the youth would like. They asked for a bigger bus so more youth can go on day trips, they asked for a water park, they’d like Condo to put a football team into the Koori Knockout and they would like youth camps.

Elder Uncle Dick Richards joined us in Term 3 on several occasions for boomerang throwing, afternoon tea for National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day and on bush walks. We have 2 male role models in our Condo Youth, Willy & Troy and they are well respected in the community and the Youth look up to them. The Youth Bus (funded by FRRR) is used to pick up youth from the High School, Primary and St Josephs to transport kids to the Youth Centre and planned activities after school. It has been used to take youth children from Condobolin to Lake Cargelligo to run joint youth events. The bus was used in the October holidays to take Condo and Lake Youth to Dubbo for paintball and to Griffith for the Footy Family Fun day.

It has beed a busy and productive 6 months.(all image credits Youth Workers and Alese Keen)