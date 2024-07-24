2024 Waste 2 Art local winners announced

The 2024 Lachlan Shire Local Waste 2 Art competition winners have been announced.

This year’s theme Year of Packaging captured everyone’s imagination, with some very creative artworks entered.

The overall winner of Lachlan Shire WASTE 2 ART Year of Packaging competition was Terryll Cassidy’s amazing entry – Fluttering Feathers. She also won the Open Functional category with the same entry.

Other winners were:

Preschool 3D: Condobolin Preschool and Child Care Centre – Castle

Primary 3D: Indi Forbes – Ooshie Orphanage

Community 3D: Tracey Forbes – Great Eggspectations

Community Functional: Terryll Cassidy – Hessian

Open 3D: Hayley Egan – Just Keep Swimming

Open Functional: Terryll Cassidy – Fluttering Feathers

Creative Repair, Restore and Refurbish: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Wombat Room – Penelope Packaging

“WASTE 2 ART challenges traditional perceptions about rubbish by encouraging recycling and repurposing of waste materials into works of art,” Lachlan Shire Mayor Paul Phillips said.

“Congratulations to all participants in the competition, especially those whose creative flair and ingenuity have resulted in a category win.

“We wish them luck in the regional finals.”

The SIMS METAL – WASTE 2 ART competition represents a creative and innovative approach to the reduction and reuse of waste in Lachlan Shire Council. The competition challenges perceptions about ‘rubbish’ and celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts.

All winners will now progress to the regional WASTE 2 ART competition where they will be judged against other winners from across the region.

The 2024 SIMS METAL- WASTE 2 ART Regional Showcase is being hosted by Parkes. The official opening of the showcase will be on Saturday, 10 August 2024. All art works will be on exhibition until 31 August 2024 at Parkes, Library, 25 Bogan Street, Parkes.