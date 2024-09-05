2024 Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade
Honey the Rabbit was crowned Champion Pet at the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the 2024 Condobolin Show on Friday, 23 August.
Riding in a unique carry case, Honey took out the top prize along with her owner London Sloane.
They received a trophy, $25 in cash and a ribbon as their prize.
Plenty of community members brought along their much-loved animals to be part of the 2024 Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade.
To begin, all entrants took part in a parade, showcasing creative outfits and cheeky personalities. Leo Cronje was presented with first place for ‘Best Presented Dog’ for” Snickers” (Dachshund).
Maximus and Lynette Haworth were awarded ‘Smartest Pet’ of the Pet Parade with “Freckles” the Rabbit.
Best Presented Pet went to “Lorna” (chicken), whose owner was Grace Edgerton.
Audrey Merritt won ‘Best Kept Bird’ with her chicken, “Little Red” who made an appearance in a KFC container.
‘Best Dressed Pet’ went to “Honey” the Rabbit, who is owned by London Sloane.
Grace Edgerton and her chicken “Lorna” took out the ‘Pet That Looks Like Its Owner’ section. Both were wearing very colourful tutus.
Each category winner received $10 and a ribbon.
