2024 Condobolin JRL Teams

Skills on show in Club Open Singles Competition
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Club Open Singles competition is [...]
Residents have their say at Information Session
A Community Information Session for the Resilient Homes Program - [...]
Faith’s fantastic effort
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre staff member Faith Richards has [...]
Born 2 Read Bingo success
Born 2 Read Condobolin held a very successful Christmas in [...]
30 Years of Service
Condobolin Public School educator Michelle Horvat celebrated 30 years of [...]