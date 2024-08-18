20 Years of Service

Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy celebrated 20 years of outstanding service to the educational facility. She was presented with a Certificate of Recognition on Wednesday, 31 July. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 15/08/2024By

Latest News

20 Years of Service

18/08/2024|

Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy celebrated 20 [...]

We recommend