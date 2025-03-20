20 Years of Service for Debra

Condobolin High School educator Debra Whiley has been recognised with a Certificate of Achievement for 20 Years of Service to public education and her valuable contribution to education and training in NSW. Congratulations, Debra! Image Credit: Condobolin High School.

