20 years of Service

Peter Speer celebrated 20 years of outstanding and dedicated service to Condobolin High School recently. He received a Certificate of Recognition on Friday, 16 August. Mr Speer works as an Agricultural/Farm Assistant at the educational facility. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.

