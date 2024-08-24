20 years of Born to Read in Condobolin

Celebrating 20 years of Born to Read!

In 2004, SaCC Bev Martin was asked by Principal John Webb to instigate a community lead program promoting literacy and reading skills in Condobolin.

With the help of Sue Worthington, Gail Heinrich, and many notable others, The Condobolin Born to Read Committee was launched, and the first Born to Read event held in the park, with special guest Author Libby Hathorn.

Since then, over the last 20 years, so many people from the community have contributed and continue to contribute to this mission in so many ways: organising, getting the word out, creating art and banners, creating the mascot Ready Roo, creating Baby Books, packages and gift bags to hand out, raising funds and decorating.

The result: 100’s of community members have been encouraged to read to the children in their lives and to continue to value reading as a skill for life.

To celebrate this wonderful achievement, a special celebration evening is being held on the 4 September, hosted by the current Born to Read committee.

All interested community members are invited to celebrate with us.

For more details email borntoreadcondobolin@gmail.com

Contributed.