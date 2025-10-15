2 Person Medley Ambrose Championship Results

On Saturday 27th September, a big field of 36 players took part with 16 eligible teams battling it out for the 2 Person Medley Ambrose Championship titles.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us for a cracking day of golf!” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

A Grade Winners were Sam Bolam and Brad Watt with 66 strokes.

B Grade Winners were Jay Mulherin and Craig Morgan with 71 strokes.

Daily Handicap Winners were PJ and Tracy Edwards with 56.25 nett.

Nearest the Pins

1st: Tracy Edwards

8th: Jake Liesegang

12th (Money Hole): Derek Kelly

13th: Peter Wright

17th: David Taylor

Longest Drives went to Tim Burke in A Grade and Sam Wu in B Grade.

Well played everyone – some fantastic scores across the board!

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.