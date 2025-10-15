2 Person Medley Ambrose Championship Results
On Saturday 27th September, a big field of 36 players took part with 16 eligible teams battling it out for the 2 Person Medley Ambrose Championship titles.
“Thanks to everyone who joined us for a cracking day of golf!” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
A Grade Winners were Sam Bolam and Brad Watt with 66 strokes.
B Grade Winners were Jay Mulherin and Craig Morgan with 71 strokes.
Daily Handicap Winners were PJ and Tracy Edwards with 56.25 nett.
Nearest the Pins
1st: Tracy Edwards
8th: Jake Liesegang
12th (Money Hole): Derek Kelly
13th: Peter Wright
17th: David Taylor
Longest Drives went to Tim Burke in A Grade and Sam Wu in B Grade.
Well played everyone – some fantastic scores across the board!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
