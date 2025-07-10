125 years of passionate service to Vinnies

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Pat and Kay Ticehurst have been recognised for a combined 125 years of service with the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Members, volunteers, staff and family, gathered together at the Condobolin RSL Club, to recognise and celebrate Pat’s 75 years and Kay’s 50 years of service on Sunday, 29 June.

Wilcannia Forbes Central Council President Jim Rogers presented Mr and Mrs Ticehurst with their recognition certificates.

“It is not very often I have had the privilege of presenting certificates to, two people who have volunteered more than 125 years of passionate service to the St Vincent de Paul Society in the Condobolin community,” he said in a speech on the day.

“Pat for is 75 years vocation with the Society. He joined the Society in 1950 at the Marist Brothers College in Forbes (Junior Conference). When he returned home from boarding school, he became a member of St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin and would go on hospital visits with fellow Vincentians, he pressed surplus clothes in a wool press to send to islands where the Catholic Church had Missions. As well Pat also cut rags for the Centre two days a week for approximately 30 years.

“Pat was awarded Life Membership in 2015, and he continues to regularly attend Conference and Central West Regional meetings.

“Pat has expressed how his Vincentian work has always been incredibly special to him. He feels blessed to have been able to be there to assist those in need for so many years and thanks God that a wonderful, caring Society still exists.

“Kay was recognised for her 50 years service at the recent National Volunteer Week and so we also took this opportunity to again congratulate her on this amazing achievement. Kay has held many roles including Conference President, Conference Treasurer, Spiritual Advisor, Regional President, Central Council Vice President, Twinning Officer, and Shop Volunteer.

“Pat and Kay, I know you choose to volunteer selflessly and without expectations of being recognised or rewarded.

“The Society will forever be grateful to you, regardless of how many hours you choose to give, it is important that you know what you did, made a difference. During your time with the Society, you have experienced many changes, some you supported, others you implemented, some you disagreed with, but whatever the outcome, you had the faith, courage, and loyalty to accept change.

“You gave your time, talents to Vinnies so it could evolve into the Lay Catholic organisation it is today.

“To be an effective member of our Society, you must have time, patience, be able to listen, hear what is being said and have compassion. They say compassion is a virtue. Compassion is not a virtue; it is a commitment. It is not something we have, or do not have, it is something we choose to practice.

“It has been your compassion, patience, love, and commitment, to those people who need our help, which gives the hope needed for our organisation, not only to succeed on the good times but survive through the difficult ones. You have demonstrated magnificence, in your persistence and commitment to our Society.

“Words cannot adequately express the gratitude you deserve for your years of dedicated leadership. I thank you for your outstanding service, please know that your Vincentian vocation is recognised, appreciated, valued, and cherished.

“Congratulations on your achievements.”

What an amazing achievement Pat and Kay! Such incredible dedication to serving those in need in their community and further afield. Thank you!