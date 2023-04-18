ZENA WINS HANDICAP SINGLES TITLE

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

The final of Handicap Singles was played on Wednesday 29th March, Zena Jones on a handicap of seven taking on Cathy Thompson on a handicap of five.

It took Cathy ten ends to wear down Zena’s two shot lead, Zena scoring on eight of the ten ends, Zena 13-3 lead.

Both ladies scoring five ends each over the next ten ends, Cathy scoring more shots than Zena to close her lead to five shots. Zena 19 Cathy 14.

Zena won only one end out of the next five ends, Cathy closing Zena’s lead to one shot, 22-21.

With both players winning alternate ends over the next seven ends, final score Zena 31, Cathy 28.

Congratulations to both ladies for a great game of bowls.

