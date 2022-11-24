YVONNE, PAULEEN AND PAM WIN 2022/23 TRIPLES TITLE

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Thursday 10th November, Social bowls, six ladies played a game of Triples.

Yvonny Johnson, Marg Dopper and Judy Johnson defeated Liz Goodsell, Colleen Helyar and Pam Nicholl 14 – 13.

One yard stick each to Marg and Yvonne, congratulations.

On the draw for Social bowls, Thursday 17th November are Janelle Taylor and Pam Nicholl.

The final of the 2022/23 Club Championship Triples were played on Saturday 12th November between the rookie team of Joanne Thorpe, Mel Rees and Zena Jones (S)and the non rookie team of Yvonne Johnson, Pauleen Dimos and Pam Nicholl (S).

The rookie started with one shot on the first end, maybe nerves took over, but after five ends they were down 1 – 12.

Shaking off the gum leaves, they started to score on regular ends, while the non rookie team only managed to score three single shots on the next fourteen ends.

On the ninth end the Rookies had hit the lead 16 – 15.

It was time for the non rookies to get a move on if they wanted this final. Winning four of the remaining six ends to win 25 – 19.

Congratulations to Yvonne, Pauleen and Pam on winning the match.

Praise must go to the rookie team for their excellent bowls and each of the young ladies of that team can take lots of confidence into future games.

We wish all three Rookies the best of bowls in their upcoming State Rookie events, which are played at the end of this November, possibly at Parkes.

Nomination are on the Notice board for the Handicap and Consistency Singles, closing date sometime in December 2022.

Also nominations for Towning Shield, closing date is 6th December 2022. Towning Shield will be held at Albury, early 2023.

Best wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Stay Safe,

HALF NIP.