YOUTH WORKERS ATTEND TRAINING AT LWRS

Seven Youth Workers turned up at Lachlan and Western Regional Services on the 29th and 30th of August to do training with Jennie O’Hara of JMO Training Services.

Three of the Youth Workers were newly employed by LWRS to work in the Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Youth Centres while four were working with the Central West Family Support Group in their programs.

The training covered, define and explore child protection and mandatory reporting, what is duty of care and what are our responsibilities. What are the signs that there is a possible risk of harm and what is significant risk of harm?

The training also looked at how to handle a disclosure and self-care.

The second day looked at what is trauma? How does it affect young people?

Understanding broken attachments and review of the basics of the child protection behaviour – understanding what is behind challenging behaviour.

It concluded with a look at what is strengths-based practice and what is reflective practice.

All said they got a lot out of the training.