YOUTH MENTAL FIRST AID COURSE RUN FOR COMMUNITY

A Youth Mental Health First Aid course was run in Condobolin over a four-week period, recently.

Training was provided for free under Community Gatekeeper funding and the Lachlan Suicide Prevention Program. Participants spent one evening per week, over a four consecutive weeks, to complete the course.

The 14-hour Youth Mental First Aid Course teaches any adult (18 years and over) how to provide initial support to adolescents experiencing a mental health problem or crisis. Participants learn about the signs and symptoms of common mental health problems, how to provide initial help, where and how to get professional help, what sort of help has been shown by research to be effective, and how to provide first aid in a crisis situation.

The course was facilitated by Ros Patton, Senior Project Officer with Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Suicide Prevention Program and Jodie Elliott from Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service.

According to the Mental Health First Aid Australia website “the course is designed for people working in the area of adolescent support to learn how to assist an adolescent experiencing a mental health problem or mental health crisis.”

“It uses a practical, evidence-based action plan to support the youth until appropriate professional help is received or the crisis resolves. Ideal for adults who work, live or care for adolescents, such as school staff, parents, sports coaches, community group leaders and youth workers.

“During the course participants learn about adolescent development, the signs and symptoms of the common and disabling mental health problems in young people, where and how to get help when a young person is developing a mental illness, ways to help that have been shown by research to be effective and how to provide mental health first aid in a crisis situation.

“This youth mental health first aid course covers: developing mental health problems, including depression, anxiety problems, psychosis, substance use problems and eating disorders, mental health crisis situations, including suicidal thoughts and behaviours, non-suicidal self-injury (sometimes called deliberate self-harm), panic attacks, traumatic events, severe effects of drug or alcohol use, severe psychotic states and aggressive behaviours.

“The training is for adults who work, live or care for adolescents, such as school staff, parents, sports coaches, community group leaders and youth workers. All participants receive a Youth Mental Health Training Manual.”

If you wish to make enquiries or organise for training within your organisation, please contact Ros on 02 6895 3301 or Jodie on 02 6895 4311.