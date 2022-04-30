Over the course of 2 days, the Tottenham community came together to help finish the Youth Club’s renovations, starting in the morning of Monday 11th April and finishing in the evening of Wednesday 13th April.
There was plenty of painting and building to be done, and all help was greatly appreciated.
A sausage sizzle, snacks and cold drinks were provided each day.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Youth Group
YOUTH CLUB GETS A MAKEOVER
