YOUTH CLUB GETS A MAKEOVER

Posted By: Hayley April 30, 2022

Over the course of 2 days, the Tottenham community came together to help finish the Youth Club’s renovations, starting in the morning of Monday 11th April and finishing in the evening of Wednesday 13th April.
There was plenty of painting and building to be done, and all help was greatly appreciated.
A sausage sizzle, snacks and cold drinks were provided each day.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Youth Group

Parents and kids sitting down to enjoy a nice lunch with a cold drink after a morning of hard work.

Some came prepared, bringing all sorts of equipment to help dig up the area for the fenceline.

One of the many jobs the kids helped with was painting.

