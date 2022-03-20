YOUTH CENTRE VERY WELL RECEIVED

Since Lachlan Shire opened the Condobolin Youth Centre in Hay Street on the 25 January it has been well received and attended by local youth.

Youth from 7 up to 22 years have been frequenting the Centre and the Pool Competition, that is part of the March Program, has 8 young people signed up and ready to test their skills.

The Youth Centre has ample room for different activities with some of the younger ones enjoying the art and craft activities or just a place to chill and hang out, use the computers, or play computer games. The Youth Centre is run by Western Plains Regional Development who are funded for Youth Services by Lachlan Shire Council.

The Condobolin Youth Centre is open Wednesday – Friday 3.30pm – 6.30pm.

