YOUTH CENTRE TAKING SHAPE

There is plenty of action happening at the Condobolin Youth Centre. The kitchen installation is nearing completion. It will be a great space for local youth once completed. The Condobolin Youth Centre will be located in Hay Street. The former Youth Centre space was Goanna Manor, which was located across from the Lachlan Shire Library in Bathurst Street. Lachlan Shire Council and the community are excited to see the completed building.

Image Credits: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.