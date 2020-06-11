YOUNG RESEARCHERS LEAP AHEAD

Young researcher Rueben Burrough is using his skills to actively contribute to farming systems trials at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station.

He, and Jessica Simpson, are part of an initiative which identifies talented young scientists and fosters their research skills which will help grain growers in southern NSW and Victoria.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Southern Cropping Systems director, Deb Slinger, said NSW DPI graduate research officers, both Reuben and Jessica, are now working with leading national researchers to hone their capacity to deliver solid results.

“The Grains Agronomy and Pathology Partnership (GAPP) between NSW DPI and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is supporting a two-year intensive research and training program,” she explained.

“Ms Simpson and Mr Burrough are mentored by NSW DPI lead researchers and collaborate with other leading researchers across the country.

“Working in the areas of pulse and cereal agronomy and physiology they attend GRDC Updates and network with agribusiness, growers, farm businesses and key researchers in the northern grain growing region, which covers NSW and Queensland.”

Mr Burrough is involved in faming systems trials at both the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station and Yanco Agricultural Institute.

“I’m involved in field work, data collection and analysis which helps deliver a GAPP project which aims to improve farming systems efficiency in southern NSW,” he stated.

“As part of a productive team, I am helping generate and interpret data which will inform growers and develop the industry.”

Based at the Wagga Wagga Agricultural Institute, Ms Simpson is working to identify the key physiological drivers behind crop development and yield formation through a project which aims to deliver an improved model of late maturity alpha-amalyse field risk in Australian wheat.

“This research will contribute to the development of agronomic packages for farmers by improving knowledge of commercial cultivars and how they can better fit local environments,” she advised.

“Research is a team effort and we ensure liaison between researchers and technical staff supports consistent protocols and effective data collection.”

GAPP recruits recent graduates to work in high priority areas, which ensures succession planning and capacity building occurs in critical research areas.

By Melissa Blewitt.