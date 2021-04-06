YOUNG DRIVING SIMULATOR VISITS CONDOBOLIN HIGH

By Susan Bennet

On Wednesday 18 March Young Rotary Club visited Condobolin with their state of art driving simulator.

Year 11 and 12 Students were given an opportunity to operate the simulator with the active programme targeting distractions whilst driving.

Hosted by Condobolin Rotary Club, Rotarian Frank Lincoln from Young along with Ken Engsmyr from Parkes Rotary took the students through their paces with the simulator showing the dangers of being distracted whilst driving.

The Driver Simulator Project is aimed at learner drivers and students recently licensed.

While the Rotarians are not driving instructors the programme is highly sort after by secondary schools as an additional learning tool giving our young people a safe way to see how dangerous distractions can be whilst operating a motor vehicle.

The driver simulator has been touring the region visiting Trundle, Condobolin, Parkes and Red Bend College over the last week and has been so popular that Parkes Rotary Club are currently investigating a second simulator for the District.