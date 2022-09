Lake Cargelligo Central School year 6 students held their Father’s Day stall on Thursday 1st September. The stall was stocked with all sorts of great gifts for Fathers, Grandfathers, Uncles or other male figures in the children’s lives. All gifts ran out fast, leading to a total of $550 being raised for the Year 6 farewell at the end of the year. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.