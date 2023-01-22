YEAR 3/4 RAISE MONEY FOR VINNIES CHRISTMAS APPEAL

During term 4, year 3/4 students from Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School have been raising money for the Vinnies Christmas Appeal by holding ice cream days, mufti days and guessing competitions. On Thursday 15th December, the students finally got to spend their earnings by shopping at local businesses (below and below right), then delivering the purchased goods to Vinnies (right) for them to pass onto the local familes in need. After a whole term of hard work, the students raised over $400 for the Vinnies appeal. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.