Year 12’s final week

The last week of term 3 marked the culmination of 13 years of formal schooling for the Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 12 students.

On Monday 23rd September, they came dressed in an assortment of inflatables, and entertained everyone across the school. They visited the primary classrooms, where staff members shared some highlights of when they taught this class. Guya weren’t sure if dinosaurs could read so they shared their stories with them. A visit to the ever important ladies in the office was a must. The Year 12 cohort enjoyed their adventures around the school before trying their hand at shooting hoops.

On Tuesday 24th September, the Year 12 students dressed as characters from the Papa’s franchise in cool math games. (In the Papa’s Games franchise, you will have to help run a restaurant.) They came prepared for a busy day at the cafeteria, where they had already been baking and preparing drinks, (all those Food Tech lessons have come in handy after all).

On Wednesday 25th September, the Year 12 students came dressed as cast members from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. After checking out what was on offer at breakfast club they visited some of the primary classrooms. An assortment of questions were asked, and the class with outstanding knowledge of the movie and its characters was Kindergarten.

Miss Forrest shared her chocolates with the Year 12 students, as well as giving each of them a duck. A fun way to begin the day before cramming in some last minute learning.

Year 12 came dressed to represent ‘Rhyme without Reason’ on Thursday 26th September. Mia and Reagan were dressed as ‘Barbie and Army’, Edward and Alyssa were ‘Wild West and Princess’, Hydi and Joanna were ‘Zinger Box and Goldilocks’ and Jamie and Emmy were ‘Locked up and Knocked up’. They then had a hand in judging the best decorated bikes in the primary bike day.

For their last day of schooling on Friday 27th Septemeber, Year 12 came dressed as their much younger Year 6 selves.

“We wish these students all the best for their exams, which take place at the beginning of Term 4. Some are heading straight to work, others hoping for apprenticeships or traineeships and others to university. Good luck with whatever road you choose.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.