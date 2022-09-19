WRITING USING ‘MY DREAMING,MY FUTURE’ THEME

On National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day, Condobolin Public School Stage One students used the theme – ‘My Dreaming, My Future’ as a stimulus for writing. “The 4th of August was historically used to communally celebrate the birthdays of ATSI children who were taken from their families at a young age, without knowing their birthday during the ‘Stolen Generations’,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.