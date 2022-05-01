WORLD HEARING DAY AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services marked World Hearing Day on Thursday, 3 March. Both student Eleanor and educator Miss Dakota wear hearing aids. The facility dedicated their group time to discuss World Hearing Day by reading Dachy’s Deaf by Jack Hughes. This story is about a dinosaur who wears hearing aids to help him hear. Sometimes he can’t understand or hear what is being said to him, so the group discussed different ways that children could talk to each other as well as to those who are hearing impaired. For example, talking in a nice strong voice (not soft), repeating what you said if the person says what did you say, or tapping them to get their attention. In the book the group also observed a dinosaur who wears glasses. This led to all of us discussing people who wear glasses to help them see, like educator Miss Lowanna. “The children were all engaged during the group time asking questions and listening to the story, it was nice to know that all children know someone who wears either a hearing aid or glasses and why,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. One in six Australians are deaf or hearing impaired or have a chronic ear disorder. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.