WORKS PROGRESS ON SAFE PLACE FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN LEAVING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

An emergency accommodation project to support women and children leaving domestic violence is reaching major construction milestones at Condobolin.

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and the Condobolin Catholic parish have united to transform a church property for the new purpose.

This project received grant funding from the Australian government.

The planned facility will bring much-needed support to the Lachlan Local Government Area (LGA), which ranked 14th highest in the state for domestic violence assaults in 2022 in NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) data.

BOCSAR figures show the LGA recorded 54 reported incidents in 2022, but its largest town, Condobolin, is 100 kilometres away from the nearest women’s shelter at Forbes.

Project manager CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes secured $800,785 from the Australian government’s Safe Places Emergency Accommodation Program for the capital works.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes has made a generous in-kind contribution of the land and building at Condobolin.

Renovations are on track for the church property to start its next chapter within the coming months.

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, parish priest Father Getulio Goncalves, and representatives from CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and the Condobolin parish visited the property in March to view progress.

Local builder John Adams was engaged to lead the capital works.

“Women and children experiencing domestic violence in western NSW need and deserve access to safe emergency accommodation, which is what this new facility will deliver,” CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche said.

“From office space on site, our team members will provide wraparound support to the families staying in this safe place.”

Through the Condobolin project the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes seeks to welcome and care for the vulnerable and promote peace, the life and dignity of the human person.

“We are called to reach out to those in need, and share hope and light in the world,” Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green said.

