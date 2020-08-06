WORKS AT WILLOWBEND SPORTS CENTRE

Improvements to the Willowbend Sports Centre building have been made while the facility has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Expression of Interest has been sent out for potential operators for the Centre and an announcement is expected to be made in the near future.

“The current closure has given Council the opportunity to enhance the safety of the facility through provision of additional cameras, connection of cameras at the front entry to a screen within the gym and the purchase of an automated external defibrillator,” a statement released by Lachlan Shire Council on Thursday, 23 July said.

“Council has also recently installed one-hour timer to both the gym lighting and air-conditioning system which is expected to reduce energy consumption in the building.

“A duress system will be installed which will be monitored off-site through an alarm service provider. In the event of an emergency incident, this will allow for emergency services to respond and attend at the premises.

“Council is also in the process of replacing the laserlite sheeting in the roof to improve the amount of natural light within the common area.”

Council will advise the community once the new operator is in place and the Centre is ready to re-open.

By Melissa Blewitt.