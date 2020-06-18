WORKS ARE NOW UNDERWAY

Work is underway in the Lachlan Shire using funds under a new round of the Coalition Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) – Extension.

The funded activities in the Lachlan Shire include specific infrastructure works, drought relief and mental health support personnel, and tourism and community hall improvements, comprising:

•$150,000 for a rural support and mental health worker to travel to assist drought affected farmers and businesses apply for funding and relief packages;

•$100,000 for purchase and retro-fitting of slide-on potable water tanks to Council’s existing trucks for providing drinking water to farmers;

•$240,000 for development, manufacture and installation of new tourism signage;

•$165,000 for footpath and beautification works across the shire;

•$185,000 for improvements to park and sportsground facilities in the shire’s towns, with irrigation improvements to increase water efficiency;

•$160,000 for co-funding of new amenities building and stables at Lake Cargelligo Showground.

Mayor of Lachlan Shire John Medcalf OAM said he is very pleased about the program. “The Federal Government-funded Drought Communities Programme is a fantastic initiative that I would really like to see continue,” he stated.

“There has been excellent work done to improve the safety of our towns, and make enhancements for our visitors. We are very appreciative of this funding at this time.”

The DCP – Extension is targeted at projects that stimulate local community spending by using local resources, businesses, suppliers and workers, or provide long-lasting benefits for communities and agricultural industries.

“The Coalition Government committed to delivering an additional $1 million each to every council in my electorate, including Lachlan Shire Council, under the DCP – Extension, so that we can get cracking on important local projects to stimulate community spending and support jobs,” Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton explained.

“These grants are providing a critical cash injection at a time when drought has had an enduring impact on community morale and the local economy right across my electorate. “I’m very pleased that the Lachlan Shire Council is progressing a range of fantastic local projects with this DCP funding, and I look forward to seeing the great difference they will make once complete.”